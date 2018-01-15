And Yet Even More Weird Pet Behavior Explained

Pets have quirks, and we love them for it. That being said… why the h*ck do they do all that bizarre behavior?

National Geographic has tried to explain at least a few of the stranger things they’ve come across, by consulting experts for a recent article. From mirror-loving birds, to screen-obsessed cats and, finally, to dogs who season their food and water dishes with urine, the magazine of historic renown and integrity takes a dive into animal oddities.

First up, the article talks about cats who enjoy watching nature videos on screens. (Is this cross-promotion, NatGeo? We see you.) Experts say that cats indeed think they are hunting the birds, fish and critters they see on TV and other devices. And, it turns out, they get pretty frustrated when the bird they see on computer screens and clearly caught still flies away. Throw ’em a little toy for a win, we say.

Next, pet birds who are so full of themselves they stare in mirrors all day. Nah, just kidding. They do this but mostly because they’re big fans of that one bird who lives in there. You know, the one — handsome, always stares back, seems to do the same motions… Despite how smart parrots are, they haven’t figured out reflections.

Finally, the big one is up: dogs who pee in their dishes. Here, the scientists the magazine consulted seem to throw up their hands a little bit and not know exactly why. They suspect, however, that it has to do with territorial marking. Yes, they might be the only dog in the house, and no, you probably haven’t shown an interest in stealing their food for yourself but, sigh, they are who they are.

Ultimately, we have to accept this about all our sweet weirdos. Maybe this is why they came into our lives, for us to learn a little compassion for slightly-off creatures.