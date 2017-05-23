Woman Makes Tiny Cat Clothes To Stop Kitty From Tearing Bandages

Fashionable and fur-saving.

Who looks cuter in a hoodie than this guy? Via Nykol Tolstych/Twitter

Some people dress for style, some for comfort, but what if both could be combined? Well, we guess that’s what athlesiurewear is… anyway there’s another fashion line that’s combining the two and the results are fabulous.

Nykol Tolstych of Chicago, Illinois, makes clothes for her cat, Cheddar, to protect his bandages, according to Tolstych’s Twitter feed. The tweets show adorable outfits on a happy ginger kitty, and everyone loves them.

“He’s got extremely severe treatment-resistant allergies so constantly picking, biting, scratching at every inch of himself,” Tolstych writes on Twitter. The cute kitty also wears a cone to protect from bites and scratches.

Tolstych is a professional seamstress and upcycles the little shirts from used clothing. It’s incredible how a flannel sleeve makes for a perfect cat shirt.

The clothes make the cat. Via Nykol Tolstych/Twitter

“I’d do anything for my cat babies!!!!! They give me so much love n snuggles. He’s got a full wardrobe,” Tolstych writes.

She now makes cat clothes for sale on her Etsy shop. Cheddar might be the best model and advertisement ever because he definitely looks cute and protected in those duds.

