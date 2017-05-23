Woman Makes Tiny Cat Clothes To Stop Kitty From Tearing Bandages

Some people dress for style, some for comfort, but what if both could be combined? Well, we guess that’s what athlesiurewear is… anyway there’s another fashion line that’s combining the two and the results are fabulous.

Nykol Tolstych of Chicago, Illinois, makes clothes for her cat, Cheddar, to protect his bandages, according to Tolstych’s Twitter feed. The tweets show adorable outfits on a happy ginger kitty, and everyone loves them.

Most of u know cheddar has medical issues and tears thru his bandages. pet clothes r expensive so I made him a flannel out of an old sleeve💓 pic.twitter.com/Rp1uSDhN1c — health punk ✨ (@eliwhiskers) May 12, 2017

“He’s got extremely severe treatment-resistant allergies so constantly picking, biting, scratching at every inch of himself,” Tolstych writes on Twitter. The cute kitty also wears a cone to protect from bites and scratches.

Making tiny clothes is way too fun 😋 this week we have cheddar sporting a hooded henley with a scallop hem. pic.twitter.com/WxKpbDICgi — health punk ✨ (@eliwhiskers) May 16, 2017

Tolstych is a professional seamstress and upcycles the little shirts from used clothing. It’s incredible how a flannel sleeve makes for a perfect cat shirt.

“I’d do anything for my cat babies!!!!! They give me so much love n snuggles. He’s got a full wardrobe,” Tolstych writes.

ur wcw sets fashion trends for pets in her spare time 💥 collection drops friday……. pic.twitter.com/9nZNnqhC6H — health punk ✨ (@eliwhiskers) May 18, 2017

She now makes cat clothes for sale on her Etsy shop. Cheddar might be the best model and advertisement ever because he definitely looks cute and protected in those duds.