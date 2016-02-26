Woman’s Pet Snake Gets Stuck In Earring Hole In Her Earlobe

Snake lover Ashley Glawe spent some time in the emergency room to remove her pet ball python snake from her gauged ear. Gauged meaning a big hole, for those who are unaware with the fashion term for wearing huge earrings that create gaping holes in your earlobe.

Glawe wrote on her Facebook page that having her pet snake stuck in her ear was “BY FAR one of my #CRAZIEST life moments! Went to the #EmergencyRoom because my #BallPython #Python #Snake decided to get #STUCK in my #Gauged earlobe!”

Thankfully the folks at the ER were able to safely remove the royal snake by numbing up her ear and then stretching the hole in her earlobe even larger to extract the little guy without hurting him.

“They lubed him up, numbed my ear, stretched it out a little more, and pulled him back through,” Glawe wrote on her Facebook page.

Thankfully both came out OK from this moment. And it’s definitely something that Ms. Glawe will talk about for a long time.