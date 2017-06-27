Woman’s Dog With Perfect “Hair” Blows Up Twitter

Meet Ruger, an 8-month-old Springer Spaniel whose owner says has the most perfect locks of hair on his ears. Ruger’s ear locks are so perfect, his owner Kerbie Gibbs says if you want beachy waves and caramel highlights, show your hairdresser a picture of him.

And judging by the pictures, Ruger definitely can give L’Oreal hair models a run for their money.

My dog's ear is like the perfect picture to show your hairdresser if you want beachy waves and caramel highlights pic.twitter.com/vSuoDqKQ8u — Kerbie Gibbs (@kerbiegibbs) June 24, 2017

Gibbs told Buzzfeed that her family adopted Ruger when he was just a puppy, and was “100 percent” born with his shampoo-bottle-picture-worthy hair. She doesn’t do anything special to make his hair look good.

“He’s an outdoors dog, so he’s always running around aimlessly for hours, which usually involves getting covered in dirt and mud,” Gibbs told Buzzfeed. “It really seems to do the trick for his hair though. My family and I usually just hose him off after a long day. He loves it. No special techniques.”

Ruger, please share your hair routine with the rest of us!