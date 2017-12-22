Woman Wraps Her Cat Like A Christmas Present And Lives To Tell About It

If you have ever tried wrapping Christmas presents with a cat in the room, then you know it’s no easy task. The cat might try to sit on the paper, or attack your hand while you’re using the scissors, or generally just get in the way.

One woman figured, if the cat likes the wrapping paper so much, why not wrap the cat? And that’s exactly what she did — and she’s still alive to provide us all with instructions on how to wrap our cats, if we dare.



How to wrap your Cat for Christmas 101 Posted by House of Kittyliciousness on Wednesday, December 20, 2017



The woman, who’s from Australia, posted the tongue-in-cheek instructional video on the Facebook page House of Kittyliciousness, Dec. 20, 2017, and it’s since been viewed more than 3 million times. In the video, she expertly wraps a British Shorthair cat who is more than happy to sit there and let himself become a Christmas present. When the wrapping is complete, the cat’s face seems to say, “you’ll pay,” but looks can be deceiving. The woman moves the camera closer to the cat so we can hear him purring with contentment while wrapped in Christmas paper cocoon.

Pretty impressive, but we might skip the cat wrapping this year. Our cats don’t seem to share the same Christmas spirit.