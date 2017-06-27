Woman Stealing Family Cat Caught On Camera

When a woman in the Portland, Oregon, area discovered her cat had gone missing last Thursday, she feared that coyotes had snatched the cat. While that was an upsetting idea, the truth turned out more unsettling.

Video shows Sevi the cat being taken by an unidentified woman in front of a Newberg, Oregon, home. The footage, posted to Facebook, garnered more than 380,000 views since its posting yesterday.



Someone drove onto our property and took our kitty. Does anyone know who this person is. We just want our baby girl back. I can't stop crying. :'( Please everyone in the Newberg and nearby share this. I have filed a report with the Sheriffs Office. Posted by Elizabeth Sides on Monday, June 26, 2017



KGW.com reports that Elizabeth Sides, who posted the video, rents the house from Marli Linter; Sevi the cat belongs to Linter and Sides cares for her. Neither woman can identify the woman in the video.

“We just want our baby girl back. I can’t stop crying,” Sides wrote on Facebook.”

Sides filed a report with the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office, which is currently investigating the case. They plan to enhance the video to try and identify the woman, according to KGW.

“Who does that? It gave me hope that [Sevi] wasn’t attacked, but she needs to be home,” Sides told KGW. “What this woman did was wrong. Sevi doesn’t know anything but this area. This is her world. It was wrong of her to take her.”

Anyone with information is urged to call the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office. Their tip line is (800) 577-1707.