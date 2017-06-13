Woman Smuggles Dog Into Hospital To See Grandmother

When we’re not feeling well, our pets can really make a difference. They can lighten the mood, help us relax and remind us that we are not alone in this world. They show us love. They make us happy. They make us feel better.

One place everyone could probably use a little love and happiness is the hospital. Unfortunately, pets aren’t usually allowed in hospitals, but that didn’t stop one Santa Maria, California, woman from making sure her grandmother got a special visit from her canine companion.

Shelby Hennick’s grandmother was admitted to the hospital after having a bad reaction to medication, which left her unable to walk, Metro.co.uk reports. By the third day of the hospital stay, Hennick, 21, knew her grandmother must really miss her dog, Patsy.

“She got her dog, Patsy, when she was only a couple weeks old. She had to be bottle fed and fit in the palm of her hand,” Hennick, who works as a veterinary technician, told Metro. “She’s had her for about 13 years now, so it’s a pretty strong bond between the two!”

Hennick’s mom suggested she smuggle Patsy into the hospital, and that’s exactly what she did. She wrapped the small dog up in a blanket and pretended the dog was her baby.

“Luckily we’ve been in the hospital enough lately that they remembered who we were so we just walked by and waved to them!” Hennick explained.

Hennick’s grandmother couldn’t believe her eyes when she saw Patsy. And Patsy was so excited to finally see her mama.

“Patsy kept crying and couldn’t get close enough,” Hennick said.