Woman Rescues Kitten While On Road Trip, Gets Lots Of Kitten Hugs In Return

You see a lot of things on road trips — broad landscapes, roadside attractions, historic locations, kittens… Yep, kittens.

Andy the kitten was rescued a year ago by a couple on a road trip who found him during a stop at a gas station. Moonglade Rose and her girlfriend stopped to fill up their tank as they drove across Louisiana and in the least likely of places discovered a kitten in need.





“We found him under a Dumpster at a gas station,” Rose told Petcha.com. “He actually came right up to me and immediately was rubbing his head against my face. Very sweet — very dirty.”

The small, soiled tabby was about 5 weeks old, in Rose’s estimation. She’s not sure what put him in such a terrible predicament, but she was determined to get him out of it and brought him back home.

“It took a bit to get him healthy, but I stayed up with him every night to keep an eye on him and make sure he had nutrition and water going into him,” Rose told us.

Rose says he was “immediately loving,” and that stayed true. While she nursed him back to health, Andy clung to her. He might have been showing her gratitude for saving him, however, she felt like he might be saving her.

“He’s been a life saver for me as I suffer from very serious depression, OCD, PTSD and bipolar,” Rose said. “He sleeps every night hugging my arm”

Now the happy family is spreading the love further. Andy has a new 9-week-old brother who is learning the ropes.

“Andy has taught him to be very loving and affectionate, too,” Rose said.

We’re glad this family found each other. Road trips are worth taking if you get the chance. You never know what you might find.