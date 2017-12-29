Woman Gets Race Car Beds For Her Grandkids And Granddog

Before many of us have kids, we have pets. It’s a way to make sure we’re capable of caring for another living thing. And the moment we become pet parents, we fall endlessly in love with our furry children, to the point of spoiling them as if they were human children.

So when Donna and Trevor Armstrong of Wingham, New South Wales, Australia, bought their grandsons race car beds for Christmas, their son, Zac questioned why his dog son, a 3-year-old Chihuahua/Pomeranian mix named Butch Cassidy, didn’t get one.

“My son Zac, who doesn’t have any kids, said to us, ‘Aww, where’s my son’s car bed?” Donna told The Dodo.

So, Donna and Trevor decided to surprise Zac with a beautifully handcrafted dog bed made (and painted) by Grandpa Trevor. The bed even has “Butch Cassidy” printed on the side of the car.

“Butch was quite excited when he opened his bed and got straight in it,” Donna told The Dodo. “He is our grandson and is treated as such.”

Butch, you are quite the lucky little pup. Now don’t go speeding around in that thing!