Woman Finds Tiny Frog In Salad And Keeps Him As Pet

A woman in Corona, California, found a frog in a packaged lettuce mix from Target, ABC 7 reported Friday. Becky Garfinkel, a strict vegetarian, was halfway through a salad she’d made with the lettuce when she saw something moving in her salad.

“As I’m pulling to go stab another bite, I see a frog sitting in my salad plate after I’ve eaten almost the entire salad,” Garfinkel told the news outlet. “Completely freaked out — screamed. I threw up afterward because I was traumatized. I’m a vegetarian, and I couldn’t believe there was a frog in there.”

She calmed down and noticed the the tiny frog — about the size of a ping-pong ball — was barely alive. After she rinsed him off she began to help him out.

“[My husband] noticed that he was kind of not moving a lot and he rolled over,” Garfinkel said to ABC 7. “So he decides, ‘Let’s do some chest compressions.’ With his finger — I’m not kidding you — [my husband] barely pushes on the little frog and he breathes and turns around. I’m like OK. We have to keep him.”

The couple put the little frog, whom they named Lucky, into an aquarium where they once housed a pet lizard. He’s clearly networked his way into some pretty comfortable digs.