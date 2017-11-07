Woman Discovers Her Cat Loves Taking Secret Selfies

Taking the perfect selfie with your pet isn’t easy. Pets don’t understand how difficult it is to capture the perfect pose in the perfect lighting and then apply the perfect filter. But one cat might now understand the struggle.

Twitter user @quagliamariana recently discovered that her cat, Sinatra, had taken several selfies on her phone. She left her phone unattended, and returned to this delightful surprise after checking her photo gallery.

Thankfully, for all of us, she decided to share Sinatra’s handiwork on Twitter, and the internet did its thing.

Abro la galería de mi celular y me encuentro con esto, SE SACO FOTOS SOLO ESTOY GRITANDO Y LLORANDO pic.twitter.com/egGCSYqWJc — mariana (@quagliamariana) November 1, 2017

The tweet has received more than 30,000 retweets and almost 100,000 likes so far, and Sinatra is basking in the glory of his newfound selfie fame.

Sinatra está estresado de tanta fama y tanta exposición mediática, ya está pidiendo caviar en vez de purina pic.twitter.com/JWPfc5wGUV — mariana (@quagliamariana) November 2, 2017

Mariana’s tweeted that Sinatra is stressed by so much fame and media exposure, and he’s already asking for caviar instead of Purina.

On behalf of all of us still trying to take the kind of selfie that garners us worldwide love and appreciation, we say, WELL DONE, SINATRA!