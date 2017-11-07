Woman Discovers Her Cat Loves Taking Secret Selfies

When a woman opened up the photo app on her phone, she discovered a bunch of selfies taken by her cat.

Cat selfie
This cat has discovered the ability to take selfies. Look out, world! Via quagliamariana/Twitter
Chrissa Hardy

Taking the perfect selfie with your pet isn’t easy. Pets don’t understand how difficult it is to capture the perfect pose in the perfect lighting and then apply the perfect filter. But one cat might now understand the struggle.

Twitter user @quagliamariana recently discovered that her cat, Sinatra, had taken several selfies on her phone. She left her phone unattended, and returned to this delightful surprise after checking her photo gallery.

Thankfully, for all of us, she decided to share Sinatra’s handiwork on Twitter, and the internet did its thing.

The tweet has received more than 30,000 retweets and almost 100,000 likes so far, and Sinatra is basking in the glory of his newfound selfie fame.

Mariana’s tweeted that Sinatra is stressed by so much fame and media exposure, and he’s already asking for caviar instead of Purina.

On behalf of all of us still trying to take the kind of selfie that garners us worldwide love and appreciation, we say, WELL DONE, SINATRA!

