Winnie The Cat Might Be Blind, But She Finds Brilliant Ways To Get What She Wants

It’s incredible how well animals can adapt to their surroundings. Take Winnie, for example. Winnie was born completely blind. She’s 1 1/2 now, and has never let anything get in her way. She has no problem getting around the house, and even when her owners change the furniture or add holiday decorations, she gets used to changes quickly. She’s so bold despite her lack of sight, that she’s even been known to climb to the top of the Christmas tree!

So it should come as no surprise that when she needs something, like water in her water dish, she knows exactly how to get it. Her owners recently found her sitting in her water dish, clearly demanding that it be refilled immediately.





“I don’t think she was so much concerned that it was empty because she was thirsty, because there is another water bowl around the house, but she plays in the one she was sitting in,” Courtney Cuba, Winnie’s mom, told Petcha. “She plays in the shower while I shower, and the sink while I’m washing my face or brushing my teeth. If she knows I have a glass of water on the table, she will get her little paws in that as well. But she will always sit there if [the water dish] is low or empty to make sure it gets filled again. But this was the first time she actually sat IN the bowl.”

#blindkitty A post shared by Winnie (@winnie_the_blind_kitty) on Oct 29, 2017 at 4:57pm PDT

Fill it. #blindkitty A post shared by Winnie (@winnie_the_blind_kitty) on Nov 18, 2017 at 10:06am PST

But that’s not her only quirky communication trick.

“If she wants attention, she will just plop down right in front of you so that you pet her,” Cuba said. “Also, there are certain places she is not supposed to climb on (sound system speakers, fireplace, etc.) and she knows she can’t be on them… She’ll act like she’s getting on them just to get attention.”

A post shared by Winnie (@winnie_the_blind_kitty) on Oct 29, 2017 at 6:37pm PDT

But it’s certainly not hard showering her with love and attention, as Winnie is quite the snuggler.

#blindkitty A post shared by Winnie (@winnie_the_blind_kitty) on Oct 29, 2017 at 4:57pm PDT

“Winnie is the most loving little animal,” Cuba said. “I was in the hospital for brain surgery at the beginning of the year and she was the only animal we have that wasn’t scared of the elevator or all the craziness that is a hospital. She knows when you need a little bit of love and will cuddle up with you and just be a little therapy kitty whenever you need.”

“It also doesn’t hurt that she is SO cute,” she added.

Found a box to hang out on #catsofinstagram #blindcatsofinstagram A post shared by Winnie (@winnie_the_blind_kitty) on Nov 8, 2017 at 4:10pm PST

We could not agree more.