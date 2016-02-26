Wife Caring For Bulldog Thought Flowers Sent To Her Home Were Hers, Until She Read The Note

When a woman in Palm City, Florida, received flowers at her home, she knew the roses were from her husband, who is working overseas. Until she read the note that accompanied the bouquet, however, she did not know the recipient.

“Sebastian. Feel better, you’ll be back in the game very soon. Love Daddy,” the card read.

Debbie Cardone then realized the flowers were not for her, but for Sebastian, the 10-year-old English Bulldog who happens to be her husband’s best doggy friend. The dog recently underwent knee surgery and Cardone’s husband. Vincent, wanted to let Sebastian know that he was thinking of him.

A huge thank you to @1800flowers for dropping off these beautiful flowers at our house today!! Sebastian loves them! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/2YZmXATS5P — Lily Cardone (@LilyCardone) February 4, 2017

“I thought they were for me,” Cardone told ABC News. “I thought, ‘Aww, he’s appreciating how much work I’m doing taking care of Sebastian. I made him a little doggy wheelchair. I pop him on that and I then wheel him to the backyard. It’s been a nightmare. He’s like a stuffed animal; he doesn’t want to move.”

Cardone took it in style, noting that her husband is known to send her random flowers.

As for Sebastian, Cardone has been spoiling him while her husband is away.

“I took him to the vet, and of course that little bugger was able to walk across the parking lot like it was no big deal, but at the house, he won’t leave the couch,” she laughed. “If I could feed him grapes, he would probably eat them. He’s enjoying all this ‘bring everything to me’ attitude.”

Debbie’s daughter Lily posted the photo of Sebastian loving the flowers. 1800Flowers got wind of the dog’s flower delivery and decided to send flowers to Sebastian, Lily and Debbie, for taking care of Sebastian of course!