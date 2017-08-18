Widow Adopts Terminally Ill Senior Dog No One Wanted

A California woman who recently lost her husband has opened her heart and home to a senior shelter dog with terminal cancer.

Melani Andrews’ husband died in January, Today reports. Then her dog died a month later. She missed the companionship and “wanted to share a life with somebody.” She also wanted to give a shelter dog a loving home. So last week she visited the Front Street Animal Shelter in Sacramento.

She asked the staff there to take her to “the oldest, hardest to adopt dog,” according to the shelter’s Facebook page. They introduced her to Jake, a 12-year-old dog who had come in a couple months earlier as a stray. The senior dog, who looks to be a terrier mix, is suffering from bad skin, bad teeth and an untreatable, terminal cancer, Today reports.



This kind woman walked into our shelter and asked who the oldest, hardest to adopt dog was. So we introduced her to… Posted by Front Street Animal Shelter – City of Sacramento on Friday, August 11, 2017



After spending some time with Jake, Andrews decided he was a good fit. Now Jake is living the good life.

He and his new mom like to take walks around the neighborhood together. Afterward, Jake will curl up under a blanket on a chair or Andrews’ bed. He also enjoys being in the backyard “and tormenting the dog next door through a hole in the fence,” Andrews told Today.

She knows Jake may not have much time left on this earth, but she plans to making sure his golden years are truly golden.

“He’s going to get a good life living here with me,” she said. “I wanted to give a dog who didn’t have a chance, a chance.”