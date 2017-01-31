What’s The Deal With Airplane Falcons? 80 Birds Ride In The Cabin Of A Commercial Flight

What has 164 wings and flies and is not a joke? Eighty falcons riding in an airplane cabin.

Redditor lensoo shared a picture yesterday of 80 falcons casually sitting on seats in an airplane. Although they each had their own seat, perches spanning the rows gave the birds a way to hang out comfortably.

“My captain friend sent me this photo,” lensoo wrote on Reddit. “Saudi prince bought ticket for his 80 hawks.”

It might be splitting hairs but these look like falcons, and that would make sense because airlines like Qatar Airways have policies that allow for such birds.

“You are permitted to carry one falcon on board the Economy Class passenger cabin of an aircraft, and a maximum of six falcons are permitted within the Economy Class cabin of an aircraft (country regulations may apply),” according to Qatar Airways’ animal policy.

Maybe these falcons are in business class, then. They do look all business. We just hope none are sitting in the exit row.