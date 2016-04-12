Whale Shark Does Barrel Roll To Avoid Sea Turtle Off Australia’s Gold Coast

What does a whale shark do when it crosses paths with a sea turtle? It swims sideways in order to avoid a collision.
Instagram user australiascoralcoast shot some interesting footage of a whale shark performing a barrel roll to avoid a sea turtle that was apparently swimming in its path.
Gentle Giants, and this video proves it! This Whale Shark is mimicking its Manta Ray friends (of which there are many at #NingalooReef on @Australia’s Coral Coast?) by barrel rolling away from a tiny (in comparison to its 9m) #turtle ?? Whale Sharks have very sensitive bellies and that’s why Cobia ?? are often seen as a whale shark’s companion, swimming around their stomach for protection of the #whaleshark and themselves. ???? Tag your swimming buddy ???? Video: @joshdeanandrew_ on board @_ningalooblue #thisiswa #amazingcoralcoast #amazing_australia #animalsofinstagram #australia #naturegram #westernaustralia #underwatervideo #underwaterphotography #WAnderlust
The whale shark is massive, estimated at 9 meters in length when compared to the sea turtle, but the ocean is big and the whale shark seemingly maneuvered at just the right time to avoid swimming into the sea turtle. Surely both sea creatures knew of each other’s presence, but it still is a pretty cool video showing animal behavior in the “sea lanes.”
The video was captured by snorkelers at Ningaloo Reef, off West Australia’s Coral Coast where whale sharks are known to congregate.