Paralyzed Kitten Surprises Shelter Workers By Walking Again

Kitten Talleyrand was in a rough spot. She’d fallen down a drain and suffered injuries that, perhaps because they went untreated for days, left her paralyzed from the waist down. But she kept looking up, and help arrived.

That help came in the form of the Humane Rescue Alliance in Washington, D.C. Thanks to the HRA, the kitten has regained feeling and movement in her hind legs and tail, according to the shelter’s blog.

Talleyrand was picked up in early December of last year and since then the 5-month-old tuxedo kitten has received a little therapy and a lot of love.

Staff at the HRA initially had to help Talleyrand move from place to place and use the bathroom. Without control of her hind quarters she could not eliminate without manual expression from shelter workers.

Talleyrand began receiving acupuncture and an incredible thing happened: She began moving her back legs and walking again. She’s been a bit unsteady but is walking nonetheless, and using her litter box independently.

Now, the cute kitten is getting electroacupuncture as well. It complements acupuncture treatments by using the same pressure points and applying a mild continuous current to the needles to stimulate nerves. Staff expect her to make a full recovery and to be available for adoption soon.

Talleyrand can teach us all about always keeping up hope, and lifting our heads when we’re feeling down. Go, Talleyrand!