Wanted: Cat-Walkers For Cross-Eyed Kitty At UK Cat Cafe

A brisk walk on a pleasant day does wonders. Nobody knows that better than Bertie at Cat Cafe in the United Kingdom.

That’s why the feline-stocked tea shop created a lighthearted Facebook post suggesting they might hire someone to walk Albert Close, aka Bertie the cat. The Manchester, United Kingdom, cafe posted a video announcing the potential position Monday, and although we’re pretty sure it was made in jest, it’s gotten a lot of attention.



Bert Walkies Berty really loves going out on his walkies.. we may have to employ him his own special walker soon. 🐱⭐️ Posted by Cat Cafe Manchester on Monday, August 21, 2017



Of the impressive 465 comments on the video, many were people offering their services or recommending friends.







We know Bertie already has a solid fan base. He even has his own Instagram account where people can keep an eye on his cross-eyed cuteness 24/7.





Who could not fall in love with this face? We mean, seriously.







We wish this cat-walking position was an entirely real prospect, and judging by the Facebook comments, we’re not the only ones. Bertie would have a lot of candidates to choose from.