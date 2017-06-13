Video Of UPS Driver Taking Selfies With Dogs On His Route Goes Viral

UPS driver Doniel Kidd was out on his delivery route in Athens, Louisiana, when he decided to stop for a few moments and take a selfie with three dogs he sees nearly everyday.

Staci Burns, who lives at the home where Kidd stopped, was in her house when she saw Kidd taking selfies with her dogs and immediately started recording the interaction.



When you have the best UPS man on the planet… Posted by Staci Speer Burns on Thursday, June 8, 2017



She then posted the video on her Facebook page with the caption, “When you have the best UPS man on the planet…”

That was June 8, and since she posted the clip, it has been viewed more than 1.3 million times.

Kidd is no stranger to the dogs, and in fact returned one that had wandered away from the house.

“We weren’t even home, but he know where she belonged,” Burns told NBC 10.

Kidd got his selfie, shown in the photo above. And Burns and her dogs got their internet fame.