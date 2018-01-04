Video Shows Moment Cat Is Finally Freed From Chimney

Cats are curious. Isn’t there some kind of saying about that? Something like, getting super into trouble because they want to check everything out… Well, whatever it is, it’s true.

A Texas cat trapped in a chimney recently was rescued, and it was all caught on a video posted to YouTube by Kathy Muelker. According to the caption, Betty had been trapped inside the fireplace for more than a day until she was finally freed with help from a Facebook call for help.



My tabby cat is lost somewhere either in my fireplace or the walls. 311 is no help and I am so worried!! Anyone have any suggestions?? Posted by Lindsey Klayman on Saturday, December 23, 2017



“Attempts to get help from the Fire Department and other sources were not successful,” according to the video caption. “Betty’s worried owner turned to Facebook and posted multiple pleas for help, which mostly resulted in advice and sympathy.”

Muelker saw the post and volunteered to bring her husband to help, according to Facebook. Using a camera, rescuers inspected the area to find the trapped cat, according to the caption, and the folks helping out used tools to drill a spot to free her.

Betty had found a hidden nook, only accessible through the attic about 12 feet above. Rescuers removed a brick and some wooden backings, lowered down a rolled towel and allowed Betty to use her claws and climb up to the small opening.

“She was amazingly uninjured after a big fall,” the video caption reads.

In this case, curiosity didn’t do anything too terrible to the cat. That’s good news for everyone involved, especially around the holidays.