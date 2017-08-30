Video Of Sleepy Dog Falling Over Is Super Relatable

This video of a very sleepy chihuahua has everyone wishing they could go back to bed too.

The Monday-est #MondayMood ever. Via k.yoshihara/Instagram
The alarm sounds. Your eyes reluctantly squint open. You know morning has arrived and you have to get up. Is there a more disappointing feeling than this?

Dogs know this struggle all too well. And when a video of an extremely sleepy chihuahua named Maguro was posted to Instagram by user k.yoshihara, it quickly turned into a hilariously relatable meme.


It took over Twitter.

And also Facebook.

While Maguro falling down onto the car seat, as if the sun was far too bright for her liking, resonated with people all over the internet, it’s not the first time she has looked adorably over the whole “being awake” thing.

A day full of fun activities? Pass.

“I’m just gonna close my eyes for one second…”

“Is there a reason we’re not in bed right now, or… ?”

Maguro lives in Hiroshima, Japan, with her sister, Tororo, and yes, they are always this cute on Instagram.

