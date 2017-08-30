Video Of Sleepy Dog Falling Over Is Super Relatable

The alarm sounds. Your eyes reluctantly squint open. You know morning has arrived and you have to get up. Is there a more disappointing feeling than this?

Dogs know this struggle all too well. And when a video of an extremely sleepy chihuahua named Maguro was posted to Instagram by user k.yoshihara, it quickly turned into a hilariously relatable meme.

マグロ沈没ブクブクブク🤣 not pass out just slipped and sat down in the box on the seat,she is fine👌 air conditioned car,not heat stroke😤 #マグロ沈没#やれやれ#恒例のヤツ#もはや墜落#トロマグ#chihuahua#chihuahuas#chiwawa#chihuahuafanatics#chihuahuasofinstagram#chihuahualove#onlychihuahuas#instachihuahua#チワワ#ちわわ#ロングコートチワワ#広島#広島チワワ#仲良し#仲良しチワワ#hiroshima#japan A post shared by keiji yoshihara (@k.yoshihara) on Aug 8, 2017 at 9:24pm PDT



It took over Twitter.

This gif fits me perfectly. LOL pic.twitter.com/fyhjT1f8RQ — MrFig (@MrFig_) August 24, 2017

And also Facebook.

While Maguro falling down onto the car seat, as if the sun was far too bright for her liking, resonated with people all over the internet, it’s not the first time she has looked adorably over the whole “being awake” thing.

最終的に抱っこ👴🏽 #トロマグ#chihuahua#chiwawa#chihuahuafanatics#chihuahuasofinstagram#chihuahualove#onlychihuahuas#instachihuahua#masteryoda#starwars#gizmo#gremlins#チワワ#ちわわ#ロングコートチワワ#広島#広島チワワ#hiroshima#japan A post shared by keiji yoshihara (@k.yoshihara) on Jul 20, 2017 at 7:40am PDT

A day full of fun activities? Pass.

早寝ーズ😴 #トロマグ#chihuahua#chihuahuas#chiwawa#chihuahuafanatics#chihuahuasofinstagram#chihuahualove#onlychihuahuas#instachihuahua#チワワ#ちわわ#ロングコートチワワ#広島#広島チワワ#仲良し#仲良しチワワ#hiroshima#japan A post shared by keiji yoshihara (@k.yoshihara) on Aug 22, 2017 at 5:39am PDT

“I’m just gonna close my eyes for one second…”

何その右手😂 #トロマグ#chihuahua#chiwawa#chihuahuafanatics#chihuahuasofinstagram#chihuahualove#onlychihuahuas#instachihuahua#masteryoda#starwars#gizmo#gremlins#チワワ#ちわわ#ロングコートチワワ#広島#広島チワワ#hiroshima#japan A post shared by keiji yoshihara (@k.yoshihara) on Jun 27, 2017 at 11:51pm PDT

“Is there a reason we’re not in bed right now, or… ?”

Maguro lives in Hiroshima, Japan, with her sister, Tororo, and yes, they are always this cute on Instagram.