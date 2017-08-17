Video Game Rewards You For Petting Dogs At A Party

If you, like us, get excited at a party because you see a food dish on the ground and know there’s a cat or dog somewhere in the house, just waiting for you to find it and pet it all night instead of hanging out with people, then you will excel at a new game.

“Pet The Pup At The Party” is a video game that is saying what we’re all thinking: Can I not talk to anyone here and pet the dog instead? The game was created by Will Herring, who is a designer, illustrator, and animator, among other talents, and a downloadable version for Windows and Macs was published this week.

You get two minutes to circulate at a party — more accurately, try not to — and locate as many dogs as possible. At the end, you get a report with your stats.

Some of those stats are impressive, like the amount of rooms that you can potentially explore. Do you have 28 rooms at home? The person throwing this party does, and we guess we should chat with the host and see how they achieved such success but nm we have a dog to find.

The guest list is the only thing bigger than the apartment. There are people everywhere trying to talk to you, some taking pictures of you and others swearing up a storm because you were running them over on your way to find the dog.

Once you find the dog, though — success! You see a cute Lab, French Bulldog, Jack Russell Terrier or any of the other many cuties the game has with hearts bursting in the air. It is a rewarding experience and exactly like how it happens in real life.