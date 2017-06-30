Veterinarian Gives Elderly Stray Cat A Loving Home To Live Out His Golden Years

A 15-year-old stray cat has a new lease on life thanks to the veterinarian who adopted him.

Barnaby, as he has since been named, was found on the streets of New Jersey before being taken to the Voorhees Animal Orphanage. Despite his rough life and poor health, Barnaby was an affectionate kitty who would make a devoted pet. Staff set to work finding the cat a home to live out his golden years in comfort.



***UPDATE: Thank you for the outpouring of love and concern for Barnaby. We are no longer accepting applications for… Posted by Voorhees Animal Orphanage on Tuesday, May 9, 2017



Their efforts got the attention of Dr. Ed Sheehan and his wife Clare Sheehan of Sheehan Veterinary Centre, located in the historic Fairview neighborhood of Camden, New Jersey.

“When we saw his picture, etc. on Facebook we felt that he really needed lots of vet care just on his age and appearance,” Clare told Love Meow.



A wonderful update from Barnaby! It’s an update to meow about!! “Hello wonderful workers and volunteers at VAO, I just… Posted by Voorhees Animal Orphanage on Thursday, May 25, 2017



The Sheehans adopted Barnaby, who’s suffering from a severe infection, and brought him to the veterinary office to receive the care he needed. Staff immediately fell for the lovable cat and became his extended family.

“Keeping him healthy and happy is our goal and to make the rest of his life a happy one,” Clare told Love Meow. “Who knows the trials and tribulations he went through, but now his veterinarian Dad and I and the rest of his vet tech and assistants family will love and care for him.”