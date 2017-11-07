Vet Visit For Car Wheel Seems Absurd, Except… Wait, There’s A Kitten Inside

Rarely do you get the choice of mechanic versus veterinarian when deciding how to solve a problem. In at least one instance, that’s a call a family had to make.

Tortoiseshell kitten Cookie got her head stuck in a car wheel and couldn’t get out, accoridng to a Facebook post by Pieper Memorial Veterinary Center. The Middletown, Connecticut, clinic worked diligently on the delicate situation and, in the end, were successful.





“Meet little Cookie, a four month old kitten who was playing in the garage and decided to stick her head through a tire!” the post reads. “After trying everything they could to get her out her family brought Cookie in to see us. Our team in the emergency room was able to quickly get her free from the tire rim, and now she’s resting from her exciting day. She’s going to be just fine! ❤️”





According to comments on the post, and based on the emergency staff listed at Pieper, the vet on hand was Dr. Carol Himsel. A look of relief can be seen on Cookie’s face when she the vet finally removed her from the wheel.





We don’t know what made this kitty think a car wheel was a good place to stick her head. We do know, however, that it seems like she thinks not having her head there is better.

