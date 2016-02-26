USDA Scrubs Published Information On Animal Welfare Off Its Website

Government data on animal welfare, including dog breeder and puppy mill information, is now a little harder to obtain as the U.S. Department of Agriculture has removed that information from its website. The data featured inspection reports as well as information on people licensed and registered under the Animal Welfare Act. The information was removed as a result of a year’s long comprehensive review, which included information about puppy mills and animal use in scientific labs.

“Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS), during the past year, has conducted a comprehensive review of the information it posts on its website for the general public to view,” a statement released by APHIS noted. “As a result of the comprehensive review, APHIS has implemented actions to remove certain personal information from documents it posts on APHIS’ website involving the Horse Protection Act and the Animal Welfare Act. Going forward, APHIS will remove from its website inspection reports, regulatory correspondence, research facility annual reports, and enforcement records that have not received final adjudication. APHIS will also review and redact, as necessary, the lists of licensees and registrants under the AWA, as well as lists of designated qualified persons (DQPs) licensed by USDA-certified horse industry organizations.”



Some of that information, according to the Washington Post, enabled members of the public as well as pet stores to learn about dog breeders and to determine if the breeders passed USDA inspection reports, among other information. Now removed, animal rights organizations have condemned the action.

“The USDA action cloaks even the worst puppy mills in secrecy and allows abusers of Tennessee walking horses, zoo animals and lab animals to hide even the worst track records in animal welfare,” John Goodwin, senior director of the Humane Society’s Stop Puppy Mills Campaign, told the Washington Post.

While the information is not readily available on the website, it can still be obtained through a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request to APHIS, according to the USDA (you can read its update regarding the removal of the information here). Fees for such requests are $25 unless a fee waiver is granted.

“We remain equally committed to being transparent and responsive to our stakeholders’ informational needs, and maintaining the privacy rights of individuals with whom we come in contact,” the statement said.