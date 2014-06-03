Unique Parrots: Hyacinth Macaws, Black Palm Cockatoos & Hawk-Headed Parrots

The hyacinth macaw, black palm cockatoo and hawk-headed parrot are three birds that turn the heads of bird enthusiasts and nonbird owners alike. They are all beautiful, exotic, uniquely charming and uncommon in aviculture. No wonder each commands a high price.

Hyacinth Macaws

I share my life with hyacinth macaws. I breed them, and I have observed them in their native habitat. They are without a doubt one of my favorite birds.

Hyacinth macaws are incredibly big, gregarious, loud, outgoing and social parrots. The people who love them share many of these characteristics. Although often beautiful, cuddly and entertaining, hyacinth macaws require more work than some other pet birds.

Hyacinth Macaws Can Be High-Maintenance

Everything about a hyacinth is expensive. They go through toys very quickly so they need large strong cages. It is not uncommon for a hyacinth to destroy several cages before a desperate owner finds one sturdy enough to hold the bird.

Hyacinths require a diet rich in saturated vegetable fats. In the wild, they eat palm nuts that are more than 50-percent fat and more than 30 percent of that is saturated fat. The protein levels in these nuts are low, under 12 percent. In captivity, hyacinths can thrive on a diet rich in macadamia nuts. Add red palm oil to their fresh food or pellets to provide them with fatty acids found in their natural foods.

With proper care, hyacinths can live to be a ripe old age. I heard of hyacinths living into their 80s. They stay active all their lives unless they develop restrictive conditions such as cataracts or arthritis.

Hyacinth Macaws In The Wild

At one time, hyacinths’ habitat covered most of Brazil and included Bolivia and possibly Paraguay. (There is some speculation that hyacinths were exported from Paraguay in great numbers. I spoke to a former bird smuggler from Brazil, now a ranger who protects hyacinths, and he told me that he smuggled more than 1,000 hyacinths into Paraguay.)

Four areas still support hyacinth macaws — the Pantanal, Piaui, Tocantins and Amazona. These populations are separated by hundreds and even thousands of miles. In the early 1990s, only about 1,500 hyacinths remained in the wild. Today, with the efforts of Projeto Arara Azul and Bio Brasilia, the estimated number has risen to 5,000.

Experts link the earlier decline of hyacinth macaws to habitat destruction and the pet trade. Today, you will find more hyacinths in captivity than in the wild. About 10,000 hyacinths were legally brought into this country before the 1992 importation ban.

Because they are difficult to produce in captivity, smuggling hyacinths is a lucrative profession, one in which some still consider worth the risk of getting caught. One successfully smuggled bird can provide a sizeable income. If we do not want to see the species disappear in the wild, it is vital that we continue to breed it in captivity to feed the demand.

Why Are Hyacinth Macaws So Uncommon?

1) These birds pair easily, but egg and chick mortality is high.

2) The weaning period is long, often seven to 12 months, and a responsible breeder observes the chicks for an additional two months after weaning before sending them to a new home.