Two Record-Breaking Cats From Same House Missing, Reward Offered

Two cats who gained attention recently for setting world records are now in the news for a different reason. Arcturus Aldebaran and Cygnus Regulus, who hold the world records for tallest cat and longest tail, respectively, have gone missing, and their owners are offering a reward for their return.

Drs. Will and Lauren Powers have offered $25,000 in bitcoin for each cat found alive, US News reports. The cats went missing during a fire that destroyed their Farmington Hills, Michigan, home Nov. 12, 2017.





According to the news site, the cats’ owners fled their burning home and left doors open for the cats to escape. Oakland County Animal Control has placed live traps in the neighborhood to capture the cats. The couple believe their other cat, Sirius, died in the fire.

If you have information that might lead to the cats’ safe return, contact the couple via their Instagram @starcats_detroit or call Oakland County Animal Control at 248-858-1090. We wish for their safe return.