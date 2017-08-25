Two Cats Going From Kisses To Claws Deserve Their Own Reality Show

It's all kissy-kissy between these two cats until the claws come out.

Written by
Wait for it... Via Cake and Regret/Tumblr
Chrissa Hardy

It’s truly impressive to see how the ladies of the “Real Housewives” series can go from best friends to enemies in the time it takes to throw a glass of wine in someone’s face. They have mastered the art of drama.

But they’ve got nothing on this pair of cats who go from smooching to scratching in 9 seconds. The video, posted on Tumblr page Cake and Regret starts off incredibly sweet with the two cats licking/cleaning each other.

http://wingedmusic.tumblr.com/post/125060882497/my-mum-tried-to-capture-what-we-thought-would-be-a

The caption under the video even reads, “My Mum tried to capture what we thought would be a lovely moment between our cats.”

And yes, it was a lovely moment… until it turned vicious.

It’s hard to figure out why the brown-and-white cat initiated the first swipe, but the all-white cat didn’t hold back when the vibe turned sour.

But that’s cats for ya. They’re unpredictable, and endlessly entertaining to watch.

Article Categories:
Trending