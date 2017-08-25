Two Cats Going From Kisses To Claws Deserve Their Own Reality Show

It’s truly impressive to see how the ladies of the “Real Housewives” series can go from best friends to enemies in the time it takes to throw a glass of wine in someone’s face. They have mastered the art of drama.

But they’ve got nothing on this pair of cats who go from smooching to scratching in 9 seconds. The video, posted on Tumblr page Cake and Regret starts off incredibly sweet with the two cats licking/cleaning each other.

The caption under the video even reads, “My Mum tried to capture what we thought would be a lovely moment between our cats.”

And yes, it was a lovely moment… until it turned vicious.

It’s hard to figure out why the brown-and-white cat initiated the first swipe, but the all-white cat didn’t hold back when the vibe turned sour.

But that’s cats for ya. They’re unpredictable, and endlessly entertaining to watch.