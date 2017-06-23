Twitter Video Shows Dog Panting While Locked In Hot Car. Owner Cited.

A woman who apparently left her German Shepherd mix in her hot car for an estimated 40 minutes in an Auburn, Massachusetts, parking lot has been cited by the police and paid a $150 fine. A video of the dog, seemingly panting hard and in some distress was posted to Twitter by Boston 25 news reporter Drew Karedes.

According to the Boston 25 news report, all four of the car’s windows were partially open and there was a water bowl left in the car, however, the dog’s leash was entangled with a seat belt and the dog was unable to get to the water.

Owner of this dog cited $150 after Auburn police say she left pet in hot car for 40+ min. Temp in car estimated at 101 degrees #Boston25 pic.twitter.com/PUOkt0TNXH — Drew Karedes (@DrewKaredes) June 21, 2017

The dog, named Chloe, is doing fine but the incident could have been worse if it were not for the police who rescued her.

“She got her dog back, she’s lucky. She could be burying it,” Marc Durocher from Auburn told Boston 25.

Nancy Willard, accused of leaving her dog in a hot car in Auburn for at least 40 minutes, had no comment after picking up her pet from animal control. Full report: https://boston25.com/2rSkrG0 Posted by Drew Karedes Boston 25 on Wednesday, June 21, 2017

According to the ASPCA, when outside temperatures are 85 degrees, it takes just 10 minutes for temperatures inside a car to reach 102 degrees, even with cracked windows. When it is 70 degrees outside, the inside of a car can be as much as 20 degrees hotter.

The dog’s owner, Nancy Willard, paid a $150 and got her dog back from the town’s animal shelter. The police told Boston 25 that she apologized and told them she made a mistake, leaving the dog in her hot car.