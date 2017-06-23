Twin Cats Share Odd Eyes

Twinning!!!

We've got our eyes on these guys. Via Iriss&Abyss/Instagram

Odd eyes refer to an eye color pattern that is different in each eye, technically called heterochromatic eye color. It could also refer to the rare occurrence of this particular color scheme.

It gets even odder if the pattern appears on both of your cats, and that’s the case with Iriss and Abyss of St. Petersburg, Russia, two white cats who each have a blue left eye and green right eye. Take a look at the interesting pattern in pictures from their polychromatic Instagram page.

1. Look Up, Look Down

Beautiful in profile or facing forward.

2. Green-Eyed Lady, Erm, Kitty

Looking to the cats of our friends we came to the question. How did you choose your lovely furriends? Or did they choose you?😼It is very interesting, cause our meeting and decision was so occasional. We didn't even see the girls in person before the day we took them😅 So we think it was kind of destiny🤔 Can you remember the first day you met? How did you came up with having your pets?😉 ——————————————————— Просматривая ленту наших инста-друзей, мы задались вопросом. А как вы выбрали вашего питомца? Или это они вас выбрали?😼 Это интересно, потому что наше решение взять сестричек было спонтанным. Мы даже не виделись до самого момента их "удочерения"😅 Поэтому считаем, что это была судьба!🤔 А вы помните вашу первую встречу со своим питомцем? Как вы решили его взять?😉 #sistwinization

A post shared by Iriss&Abyss (@sis.twins) on

“We’re getting along, honestly.”

3. Crystal Blue Persuasion

Happy Birthday, Daddy! @pdyagilev 😻❤😻❤✨✨✨✨ #sistwinization

A post shared by Iriss&Abyss (@sis.twins) on

We don’t know which eye we think is prettier.

4. Green Manalishi

Hi everybody! First of all we would like to thank all of you for your interesting stories about your pets' habits!! We love it so much!❤ Time flies so fast and our girls grow by leaps and bounds! And it's harder to catch their attention to make a picture! So we made this picture by pressing them one to another for a second))) 😂 And how do you solve the problem when your pets are not in the mood for photosession?😉 ——————————————————— Всем привет! И для начала, спасибо всем за интереснейшие рассказы о привычках ваших питомцев! Это очень мило❤ А тем временем время летит! Наши девчонки растут не по дням, а по часам. И их не так-то просто уговорить фотографироваться. Эту карточку мы сделали за секунду. Просто прижав их друг к другу!))😂 а как вы решаете проблему с нежеланием фотографироваться у ваших питомцев?😉 #sistwinization

A post shared by Iriss&Abyss (@sis.twins) on

We’re green (and blue) with envy.

5. Behind Blue Eyes

#tbt Who would have known that in several months these little cute furry balls would grow into the Most Beautiful Twin-Cats in the World?! Tomorrow is their very first Birthday! And today we remember their first steps) ——————————————– #ThrowBackThursday Кто бы мог подумать, что через несколько месяцев эти маленькие шерстяные комочки вырастут в самых красивых кошек-близнецов в Мире? Завтра их первый День Рождения. А сегодня мы вспоминаем их самые первые шаги в этом Мире) #sistwinization ——————————————–

A post shared by Iriss&Abyss (@sis.twins) on

What’s cuter than two cats with matching odd eyes? TWO KITTENS.

6. Indigo Girls

“Here’s looking at you, twin.”

7. Emerald Eye…ls

What is Russian for “We want to adopt your cats”?

8. Don’t Look Back In Anger

These two are as fun and funny as they are beautiful. We’re in love!

