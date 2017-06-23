Twin Cats Share Odd Eyes

Odd eyes refer to an eye color pattern that is different in each eye, technically called heterochromatic eye color. It could also refer to the rare occurrence of this particular color scheme.

It gets even odder if the pattern appears on both of your cats, and that’s the case with Iriss and Abyss of St. Petersburg, Russia, two white cats who each have a blue left eye and green right eye. Take a look at the interesting pattern in pictures from their polychromatic Instagram page.

1. Look Up, Look Down

Beautiful in profile or facing forward.

2. Green-Eyed Lady, Erm, Kitty

“We’re getting along, honestly.”

3. Crystal Blue Persuasion

Happy Birthday, Daddy! @pdyagilev 😻❤😻❤✨✨✨✨ #sistwinization A post shared by Iriss&Abyss (@sis.twins) on Apr 11, 2017 at 6:21am PDT

We don’t know which eye we think is prettier.

4. Green Manalishi

We’re green (and blue) with envy.

5. Behind Blue Eyes

What’s cuter than two cats with matching odd eyes? TWO KITTENS.

6. Indigo Girls

“Here’s looking at you, twin.”

7. Emerald Eye…ls

What is Russian for “We want to adopt your cats”?

8. Don’t Look Back In Anger

These two are as fun and funny as they are beautiful. We’re in love!