Tinder Date Goes Horribly Wrong When Dog Ends Up Stolen

What’s the worst thing to happen to you as a result of using Tinder? Your date didn’t look like their photo? You got, shall we say, unsolicited photos from a match?

A dog sitter in New Jersey might take the prize for worst tinder horror story. She swiped right, and then the dog she was supposed to be watching got stolen.

The 18-year-old woman was dog sitting a 2-year-old Maltese named Maggie at the dog owner’s house in Leonia on Sunday when she invited over a guy she met on Tinder, the Daily Voice reports. The guy brought over a friend, and while Tinder dude and the dog sitter were, as police say, “distracted,” the friend allegedly stole the dog.

It gets worse. Not only did the friend supposedly steal the dog, but he also allegedly took a laptop and a package from Amazon. Can you imagine being the dog owner and coming home to find your dog, laptop AND new slow cooker you just ordered from Amazon gone? (The police didn’t say what was in the package; we’re just saying how bad it would be, for example, to not be able to slow cook meat.)

Luckily, Maggie has since been returned to her owner, who came home from a trip to South Carolina early. The dog was found running through a backyard in the nearby town of Garfield by a woman and her brother. They took the dog to the police who posted a picture of Maggie on a local lost and found Facebook page. A reporter for the Daily Voice saw the photo and contacted the police, who then returned Maggie to her family.

“It’s ridiculous on her part to have somebody over that you don’t know let alone when it’s not your house. These kids,” Elena Ramirez, who found the dog, told NJ.com. “I’m just grateful that the dog is back home.”

Leonia police have identified the two men involved and are continuing their investigation, the Daily Voice reports. Authorities determined that the sitter wasn’t involved. Sounds like the only thing she’s guilty of is swiping right when she should’ve swiped left.