Thrown Out With Trash, Two-Legged Puppy Saved By Rescue In Canada

Cupid has so far had a hard life, but he probably doesn’t even know it. Thrown out like a piece of garbage, Cupid was found tied in a bag in the trash behind a building in Ontario. The man who found him took the 7-week-old puppy to one animal rescue who refused to take him in, deeming him unadoptable due to the fact he was born without front legs. So the man took him to The Dog Rescuers in Ontario, Canada, who welcomed the pup into their facility.

“Oh my gosh, he is feisty and sassy and just – he’s a little love muffin. He is exceptionally animated he is like a little Muppet,” Joan Znidarec, president and co-founder of The Dog Rescuers Inc., told Global News.

Cupid is the star of the show! He deserves the best, the 2 legged dog was found in the garbage & taken in by @TheDogRescuers #dog #rescue pic.twitter.com/ijfbvZwE2l — Christina Stevens (@StevensGlobal) January 31, 2017



Znidarec has already had molds made of Cupid’s stumps to outfit him with prosthetic legs to help him move about, though it will be unlikely that he will ever run.

“It’s going to be a challenge for him for sure,” Janis Olynich, the founder of PawsAbility, the company that is building the prosthetic legs for Cupid, told Global News.

Currently, Cupid is in a foster home and is having a blast being a puppy, The Dog Rescuers wrote on their website. In addition to being born without front legs, someone likely hacked off his tail and he had some minor health issues; those issues have since cleared up and his caregivers are working on getting him mobile.

“We are so thankful to the Toronto company PawsAbility and owner Janis who has booked us in quickly and is helping us to get this little guy ‘up and running.’ It’s heartbreaking and so disturbing to know that someone has done this to him and everyone rallying for him is focusing hard on the new life ahead of him, and all of the love he is receiving from everyone he meets.”

Znidarec is hopeful that when he is ready, someone will step up and adopt Cupid.

“He might have a deformity, but his personality makes up for it in spades and he has a lot of love to give,” she said.