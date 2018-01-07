This Puppy Loves Lettuce More Than Anyone Has Ever Loved Lettuce

There are very few people in this world who genuinely enjoy eating lettuce. Lettuce is typically the base of a salad, and you’re never eating a salad for the lettuce. You’re eating the salad for everything else that goes into it. Lettuce is good for you, yes, but most varieties have a bland taste — especially iceberg lettuce. Iceberg doesn’t taste like anything, really.

So how an adorable puppy named Potpie could be so desperate to eat an entire head of lettuce, we will never know.

Potpie was filmed trying to get to a head of iceberg lettuce that’s sitting in the middle of a table. The video was shared on YouTube, and it showcases his clever, albeit clumsy, attempts to snag this green orb of greens.





Potpie tries to leap from the ground to the lettuce head, but he’s just out of reach. He also tries jumping from the couch onto the table, with very little success.





He manages to peel off a few outer leaves but can’t pull the whole head down until his talented big brother, Maymo, lends him a paw.

Together they knock the lettuce off the table and munch on the blandest snack in the known universe together.

Wait ’til you guys taste bread. It’s way better.