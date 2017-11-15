The Kitten Who Always Looked Concerned Thanks To His Raised ‘Eyebrows’ Is All Grown Up

Remember Gary? The kitten who looked eternally concerned? See what he looks like now.

You should see Gary now! Via Concerned Kitty/Facebook
In 2015, the internet fell in love with a kitten named Gary. And that’s because Gary has two black marks on his white, furry face that made him look worried all the time. The markings were located above his eyes, making them look like eternally furrowed brows.
 

Posted by Concerned Kitty on Thursday, April 30, 2015

 
Well, Gary isn’t a kitten anymore. As he got older, our favorite nervous-looking Nelly grew into himself, and the markings above his eyes became less striking.
 

ROOAAR.. I’m the king of the… Garden..!

Posted by Concerned Kitty on Sunday, August 2, 2015

 
He looks only slightly concerned these days.
 

What do you mean ‘your’ chair…

Posted by Concerned Kitty on Tuesday, November 14, 2017

 
Despite starting out looking like a little worrywart, Gary appears to have mastered the art of relaxation now that he’s all grown up.

Keep chillin, Gary!

