This Happy Dog In Target Is All Of Us In Target

There’s a certain magic that occurs when you walk through the sliding doors of a Target. You know you’ll probably buy way more than what is on your list, but you’re oddly OK with it, because you know you’ll be getting good deals on everything.

Apparently a dog named Zira understands this human-like excitement, because her owner (@virgoprincxss) tweeted a photo of her riding around in a cart at Target and her happy face says it all.

MY DOG WENT TO TARGET AND LOOK HOW HAPPY SHE IS pic.twitter.com/Cdt2s2aI3p — jesse (@virgoprincxss) January 3, 2018

Zira loves the dollar aisle! Zira knows her mom will probably save big on beauty products! Zira would love to check out the doggy clothing section and get a new sweater!

Based on her Instagram, Zira is a generally jovial pup.

It’s finally Friday! 🎉 A post shared by Zira the Corgi (@zirathecorgi) on Dec 1, 2017 at 9:42am PST

But there’s not one photo that showcases her zest for life and low prices quite like this one. This beautiful blue-eyed Corgi/Mini Aussie mix clearly enjoys being a Target shopper, as do the rest of us.