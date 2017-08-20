GIF Of Cat Covered In Balloons Will Instantly Improve Your Mood

When life is getting you down, it helps to see cats doing ridiculous things. It reminds you that the world still has wholesome goodness in it, in the form of sassy and goofy felines.

In a GIF uploaded to Giphy, a cat takes ridiculous to a whole new level, when it struts around covered in balloons. It’s clearly a case of static cling, but regardless of the reason, it’s a wonderful sight to behold.

The best part is that as the cat strolls around the room, more balloons get stuck to its fur.

By the end, the cat looks around as if to say, “OK, this is getting absurd. Care to do something about this, humans?”

Lucky for us, no humans intervene for balloon removal.