This Fruit Tart Bed Is Just For Cats And We’re Jealous

Have you ever wanted to take a nap in a fruit tart? Probably not. But now your cat can!

How can a bed look both cozy and delicious? Via Felissimo
Personally, I have never had the urge to take a bite out of my bed. But my bed doesn’t look like a fruit tart, so maybe that’s why.

If you’re looking for a bed for your cat that looks both yummy AND snuggly (a strange combo, but to each their own), the Fruit Tart bed from Felissimo, a company based out of Japan, is the bed for you.

Now all we need is a blanket that looks like whipped cream. Via Felissimo

The bed costs ¥6,580 (about $60 USD), and comes with a brown crust bed, along with pillows that resemble blueberries, kiwi, an orange slice and a strawberry. Presentation is everything, people! Even at nap time.

And this bed is not exclusively for cats. Small puppers and other pets can snooze in the sweet treat, too.

Not everyone looks this cute surrounded by fruit. Via Felissimo

While it might seem like an odd design concept for a pet bed, if someone offered me a human-size bed that looked like a slice of pizza, you better believe I would jump right into it. And probably wake up hungry.

