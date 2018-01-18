This Fruit Tart Bed Is Just For Cats And We’re Jealous

Personally, I have never had the urge to take a bite out of my bed. But my bed doesn’t look like a fruit tart, so maybe that’s why.

If you’re looking for a bed for your cat that looks both yummy AND snuggly (a strange combo, but to each their own), the Fruit Tart bed from Felissimo, a company based out of Japan, is the bed for you.

The bed costs ¥6,580 (about $60 USD), and comes with a brown crust bed, along with pillows that resemble blueberries, kiwi, an orange slice and a strawberry. Presentation is everything, people! Even at nap time.

And this bed is not exclusively for cats. Small puppers and other pets can snooze in the sweet treat, too.

While it might seem like an odd design concept for a pet bed, if someone offered me a human-size bed that looked like a slice of pizza, you better believe I would jump right into it. And probably wake up hungry.