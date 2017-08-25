Dog Walks 4 Blocks Every Day To Visit His Dog Buddy

Dogs are eternally loyal to their humans, but they’re also loyal to each other. And when they become BFFs with another dog, that last “F” is legit.

A dog named Jackson travels four blocks each day to see his dog buddy, Tommy, according to The Dodo.

This daily routine began in 2015 about a week after Tommy’s family moved into the upstate New York neighborhood. It was a bit of a shock the first time Jackson showed up at their door. Jenna Termolen, Tommy’s owner, told The Dodo that her son sent her a text that a big, shaggy dog was at their house.

The two dogs hit it off immediately, and after checking Jackson’s tags, the Termolen family realized he only lived down the street. They walked Jackson home that first day (Jackson’s family was totally embarrassed, BTW), but they quickly learned that it wouldn’t be the last time they saw him. Jackson soon began popping in to say hi all the time. And he certainly makes his presence known when he arrives.

“Usually when he comes for a visit, he stops by the front door first and gives one or two polite barks,” Termolen said. “If no one answers the front door, he will either try to go through the garage if it is open or go around through the backyard.”

Tommy is now 16 years old, while Jackson is 5 years old. Despite their age difference and the fact that Tommy has had some health issues, he loves their bond, too.

“He whines at the street hoping his buddy will make an appearance,” Termolen told The Dodo. “When he does come out, Jackson usually accompanies us home. Maybe, since Tommy can’t always make it all the way down to Jackson’s house now, Jackson comes by to check in on Tommy.”

Jackson + Tommy = BFF