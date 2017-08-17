This Dog Cannot Wait To Catch His Doggie School Bus

The idea of dogs leaving for the day and going to doggie daycare, or doggie school, is almost too wholesome and pure to handle. You picture them raising their paws when they are unsure of something, and spending recess playing with their doggie besties.

But you know what’s even cuter than doggie school? A doggie school bus.





Yes, it’s a thing. And when Oregon-based Doggie School Bus posted a video on Facebook of their star student Rudy getting excited to board the school bus, we’re willing to bet all of our hearts grew three sizes in an instant.



This is the Real Effect of how Our Furry Friends get very excited when the Doggie School Bus showed up at they’re houses!!! Time To go to Doggie School! This is our A+ Student (Rudy) Please watch Video and Leave a Comment and of coarse. Don’t forget to hit the 👍🏻 button!!! Posted by Doggie School Bus on Saturday, August 12, 2017



The video is taken by Rudy’s owner and it shows him in the yard, clearly sensing something coming. Rudy’s owner asks him, in that classic dog-owner tone, if it’s his school bus, and he just about loses his mind when he realizes it is.

He runs through the yard, through the house, down the stairs, and races to the front door. He whimpers until his owner opens the door, and the moment she does, he runs outside at lightning speed right towards the bus parked in the driveway. The door opens like it would for a human passenger, and he hops right on.

Have a good day at school, Rudy!