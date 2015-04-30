This California City Has America’s Most Pet-Friendly Rental Market

San Francisco, California, is the most pet-friendly rental market in the United States. Unfortunately, it’s also the home of America’s most ridiculously high rent prices. But back to the pet thing!

According to data from Trulia, San Francisco has plenty of pet-friendly rental properties as well as some of the lowest fees and deposits for having a four-legged roommate.

The real estate website surveyed the cities that made up the 25 biggest rental markets and took seven factors into consideration, including number of listings that allow pets, pet fees and the concentration of pet stores and services. And that high-dollar California city came out on top, with an average pet deposit of $57. (But when the median rent for a one-bedroom apartment is over $3,400 per month, according to rental site Zumper, what’s another fifty bucks?)

Washington, D.C., had the highest pet deposit, with an average of $366, and Baltimore finished 25th in the rankings, with an average deposit of $261.

Ironically, though, the San Francisco SPCA has reported that more pets are being given up to the shelter because their owners cannot find suitable, pet-friendly housing, according to CNN Money.

“Just because a landlord explicitly says he or she will allow a pet, doesn’t mean that they will choose a tenant that has a pet,” Ralph McLaughlin, housing economist at Trulia, told CNN.

So maybe San Francisco pet owners should make their way north to Seattle, Washington, or west to Denver, Colorado. Those cities finished No. 2 and No. 3 respectively on Trulia’s “24 Most Pet-Friendly Rental Markets” list and — even better — their rents are way less jaw-dropping.

Here’s the complete list:

1. San Francisco, CA

2. Seattle, WA

3. Denver, CO

4. Oakland, CA

5. Portland, OR

6. Chicago, IL

7. St. Louis, MO

8. New York, NY

9. Dallas, TX

10. San Diego, CA

11. Phoenix, AZ

12. Philadelphia, PA

13. Cambridge, MA

14. Boston, MA

15. Newark, NJ

16. Los Angeles, CA

17. Riverside-San Bernardino, CA

18. Atlanta, GA

19. Orange County, CA

20. Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN

21. Miami, FL

22. Tampa-St. Petersburg, FL

23. Houston, TX

24. Washington, DC

25. Baltimore, MD