These ‘Stranger Things’ Stars Are In A Hilarious Love Triangle With A Dog

Oh, you thought the cast of “Stranger Things” couldn’t get any cuter? You were so very wrong.

Following the release of the second season of the Netflix hit, a bitter behind-the-scenes battle has been going on between Joe Keery (who plays Steve Harrington) and David Harbour (aka Chief Hopper). At the center of the feud? A Pomeranian.

The dog belongs to one of the show’s makeup artists, and upon meeting the pup, Harbour fell instantly in love.

“There’s a Pomeranian dog on our set that is one of the makeup girls’ dogs, and I fell madly in love with this dog and put a picture on Instagram. And then Joe would text me pictures of him and the dog in the makeup trailer, and I would get so jealous and mad and rageful,” Harbour told Mashable. “So I do feel like there’s some kind of love triangle to be mined there with the two of us and the Pomeranian, but that might just be off set. I don’t know if we would put that in the show.”

Bittersweet season 2 spoiler. Joyce has been recast for season2. 😏😜 A post shared by David Harbour (@dkharbour) on Mar 7, 2017 at 11:50am PST

And here is Keery with the lucky pup.

🎞#momentslikethese A post shared by Joe Keery (@uncle_jezzy) on May 10, 2017 at 8:17pm PDT

While there’s no word on who this pup chose to love more (probably the dog’s actual owner), luckily, the bond between Harbour and Keery appears to remain strong, as Harbour continues to post photos of Keery next to younger pictures of himself.

My instagram forthwith will be nothing but this. Unfollow me pls. A post shared by David Harbour (@dkharbour) on Oct 30, 2017 at 2:51pm PDT

The best people in the universe are on this show, clearly.