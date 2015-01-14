The Big 4 Easy To Breed Livebearers

Livebearers are a small group of about 500 or so fish species that give birth to live young—something unique in the world of fish, where most species lay eggs. The phenomenon of livebearing has arisen independently in more than a dozen families of bony young. Most of livebearers are marine species, and the vast majority are not available in the hobby, so for the purposes of this article, we’ll stick to a few wildly popular beauties often referred to as the “retail big four.” These are the platies, mollies, guppies and swordtails. They can be found in pet stores and even big-box (mega) stores nearly everywhere on the planet. I’ve even seen pictures of hobbyists in small towns in Africa and Asia, where the tiny pet vendors sell these beauties!

Read More

Livebearer Fish Deserve Respect

Feeding Newborn Livebearers

Keeping Livebearer Fry Alive







All of the retail big four are no longer true species as science would recognize them. They are the result of captive-breeding programs to fix color and fin traits, and all are hybrids of two, three or even more closely related species. All of them show hybrid vigor; they are more vibrant, healthy and adaptable than any of the parent species. This presents even the casual aquarist with the opportunity to create his or her own color or fin variant with careful breeding over many generations. I know many aquarists who have been in the hobby for decades and still specialize in just one or two variants of one of these species, trying to perfect their own special strain and refine it with each new generation. Guppy hobbyists are especially renowned for focusing on just one or two strains in their fishrooms, and many show fish all over the United States, and even internationally; however, international shipment of fish for shows has unfortunately become more difficult in recent years.



A variety of guppies. Photo by Wikipedia

Livebearing in Action

The male has a specialized anal fin (gonopodium) that inseminates the female internally. Through this long tube, sperm is transferred into the female’s urogenital pore in small packets called spermatophores. Females of all of the retail big four can store these spermatophores for several months before the eggs are fertilized, and they can give birth every four weeks. A single mating can generate hundreds of youngsters for several months after mating has taken place.

In the wild, this means that a female needs to mate only occasionally, when she encounters what she considers to be a really outstanding male. Wild females usually school, while adult wild males usually stake out small territories, where they display for females on a daily basis. Larger, more colorful males usually rule these territories, but younger males challenge them on a regular basis. Ritualized combat means that, most of the time, no harm is done and the losing fish can swim off. Males circle one another, showing their fins at their widest and turning on their sides to catch the rays of the sun and show their colors at their best. They likely also release pheromones into the water during these displays, and often, many females can be seen lurking in cover nearby, waiting for the outcome. After the display, the winning male usually mates with a couple of the females.

While hobby lore has the male as a flighty consort that mates with anything wearing a proverbial skirt, in truth, the females either allow a male to mate with them or not. Females look for males with larger bodies, brighter colors, larger fins and probably more intense pheromone releases. The trade-off for the males is that, while these attributes attract the females, the more brightly colored males often get picked off by predators—so they have to make their displays and mating events count. If they can mate with a female just once and chase off any rivals for at least that one spawning opportunity, chances are that they will provide at least one of her batches of eggs with a father. If they had to mate repeatedly, predation might negatively affect their chances for successfully finding a mate for each spawn. Instead, over time, this mating game has allowed the parent species of the retail big four to grow larger dorsal fins, as in the molly, spectacular swordlike caudal fin extensions, such as the swordtail, and bright colors, as shown by the male wild platy and guppy.

While spermatophore storage is a great spawning strategy in the wild, it can work against an aquarist attempting to create or fix a strain. It can be difficult for the hobby breeder to determine for sure who the father is unless he starts with a known virgin female. If a female mates with several males, in almost all instances, the spermatophores from the most recent mating are the ones used first; if a specific male is mated with the female, he will almost always be the father of her broods, with the older spermatophores slowly being absorbed into her body. In spite of this, many fastidious breeders insist on using only virgin females or allowing females to drop at least two or three batches of fry in isolation before introducing their chosen male for an attempted mating. Otherwise, they might lose months of hard work.

Goodeids:livebearers in Peril

The livebearing fish family known as the Goodeids is a group of about 39 species that are highly imperiled in the wild. Currently, 20 genera are recognized, two of which are egg-laying and the rest are livebearing. The livebearers are:

• Allodontichthys

• Aulophorus

• Allotoca

• Ameca

• Ataeniobius

• Chapalichthys

• Characodon

• Girardinichthys

• Goodea

• Hubbsinia

• Ilyodon

• Neophorus

• Neotoca

• Skiffia

• Xenophorus

• Xenotaenia

• Xenotoca

• Zoogoneticus.

Endemic to the Mexican highlands, nearly all species are threatened or endangered. In fact, if it were not for a small group of aquarium enthusiasts, many species might be gone. The fish are found in only a small area, which is mostly arid, with relatively few spring-fed streams and ponds. The dangers come from introduced species of food fish and game fish (or in at least one instance, by the introduction of another livebearer—Gambusia—for mosquito control), pumping water for agriculture that dropped the water table to the point where the springs went dry, pollution, garbage dumping and general indifference. Fortunately, all but a few species had been collected by a couple of enthusiastic aquarists while they were still plentiful, and they are now secure in the tanks of breeders in the United States, Canada, Mexico and Europe. Young fish are born with a small cord called a trophotaenia still attached. This performs a similar function to the umbilical cord in mammals. They are popular aquarium residents, and we can celebrate the fact that because of the aquarium hobby, these interesting fish are secure without a single penny of any government’s money being spent to preserve them. This is a good thing because they are, for the most part, unattractive and unlikely to earn sympathy and financial support from the public.

Feeding

The retail big four are all omnivores that feed continuously throughout the day. In the wild, adults of their parent species can be seen picking at the biofilm on plants, rocks and all surfaces in the stream. In captivity, their descendants should be fed a diet designed for omnivores, with a mix of plant and animal matter. They eat all types of commercial foods—flakes, pellets, gels, frozen and live.

For livebearers, use a special commercial diet flake that includes types of algae, such as astaxanthin and spirulina, and other vegetable matter, such as carrots and marigolds, plus shrimp, krill and plankton. These foods are designed to bring out color. I mix this several times a week with live foods, such as newly hatched brine shrimp, small worms, adult brine shrimp and daphnia.

Young fish get fed two feedings of newly hatched brine shrimp every day, along with one feeding of the same flakes I feed the adults, crushed to a near-powder consistency. Although growing fish must be fed every day, I feed adults four or five days a week; fish that are fed too much become overweight and unhealthy.

As the embryos develop inside their mother, depending on the species, the female provides the eggs with gas exchange of oxygen and carbon dioxide, as well as a safe place to develop and avoid egg predators. In species like the guppy, this is all that the female provides for her young. In other species, females develop placentalike structures that not only allow gas exchange with the developing embryo but also nutrition and waste removal. The degree of maternal support for her developing young is highly variable, so the aquarist should be sure that the female gets good nutrition both before the spawning event and while she is carrying her developing embryos. In all of the retail big four, the female develops what is called a “gravid spot” just above her genital pore. This is a dark triangular area, where you can eventually see the eyes of the embryonic fish as they near their delivery day. The female also “squares off” in the last day or two before she drops her fry, meaning that she looks as if she has swallowed a small block. Never move a female who is near her drop date! This could cause a miscarriage. If she gives birth to embryos not completely ready to be on their own, the fry will not survive.



Poecilia sphenops. Photo by Wikipedia

Flock Breeding

One cool thing about livebearers is that it is possible to get them to breed and raise their fry together in one tank. This is a great way to preserve wild color patterns, or a good option if you have fish of all one line together and aren’t concerned with picking the breeders. Mating will occur and females will drop their fry in the tank without any intervention on your part. Many of the fry will be eaten by the adults, but enough fry will be born that some will make it to adulthood. Over time, an interesting phenomenon develops in these colony tanks. There are always so many fish of different sizes that the adults no longer consider the fry as potential food items and begin to ignore them. When the colony becomes dense with individuals of all different sizes, it is a good idea to thin out the population. This is a fun time where you can distribute fish to friends and maybe trade some with a local shop in exchange for food or other necessities.

Aquarium Setup

It is easy to give any of the retail big four a good home. They make excellent community tank fish—but mollies can be a bit more sensitive to dissolved organics and may not do as well in a tank with softer, more acidic water, so chose their home with a bit more care. Give them as big a tank as you can afford and have room for. Their bold behavior and fantastic colors are at their best in a spacious tank. They appreciate good water quality, so make sure you maintain your filter and perform a 50 percent water change once a week. Give them an open area where the males can display. This is where your lighting should be focused. Unlike many fish that prefer the shadows, the retail big four love the spotlight. They will be out and about all day long. One of the most spectacular tanks I’ve seen consisted of just fancy swordtails and mollies. They were out in the open and in every part of the tank, from the bottom to the surface. Tanks full of nothing but fancy guppies are just as spectacular.

Livebearers aren’t always easy

Most aquarists think of livebearers as beginner’s fish that don’t present any sort of challenge to more advanced hobbyists, but that is not true. There are many species, even some closely related to the retail big four, which give even very advanced breeders a tough time. Many of the beautiful, tiny livebearers from northeastern South America are very challenging to keep alive, much less breed. Species like Micropoecilia minima are very delicate and need very warm, soft, acidic water (pH around 6.0) to survive. Even a drop of a few degrees in temperature (they stop breeding in the low 70 degrees Fahrenheit and begin to become ill and die when temperatures fall into the upper 60 degrees) can be enough to shock them into not breeding, or worse, dying. Many Gambusia and Brachyrhaphis species are fry predators, and it can be difficult to save their fry from the parents. Larger livebearers, such as the pike livebearer (Belonesox belizianus), can be a true challenge. At 8 inches, adult females can be twice the size of males and often eat their intended mate. Worse, females have been known to literally eat their fry as they were dropping them, rocking back and forth to grab a snack between dropping individual fry! Oddball livebearers, such as the four-eyed livebearer (Anableps sp.), grow to nearly a foot in length and need lots of food and space out of the water, where they can bask in sunlight or artificial light like a turtle. With even these few examples, it is clear that not all livebearers are as easy to keep and breed as guppies.

Meet the Big Four

Platies

Developed from crosses of wild Xiphophorus maculatus, X. hellerii and X. variatus, these stocky-bodied fish (females measure about 2 inches long and males about 11/2 inches long) are found in an almost limitless array of colors, with new patterns appearing regularly. They are also found in hi-fin, spike-tail and lyretail fin patterns. While considered a tropical fish, they can actually tolerate cool water well and don’t require a heater in their tank. True wild platies (Xiphophorus maculatus), those that have not been hybridized, come from southern Mexico and Belize. Wild fish are found in streams, swamps, canals, springs and ditches, so they are very adaptable to water parameters. All of the fish available in the trade are domestic animals that are farm-raised in Florida and Eastern Europe (hard, alkaline and basic water) and in Southeast Asia (soft and acidic water), so they’ve never seen wild water parameters. Anything around neutral to slightly basic with moderate alkalinity is fine; they are not picky. While hitting an exact number is not that important, clean water is essential.

Mollies

Developed from crosses of Poecilia mexicana, P. latipinna and P. sphenops, these spectacular fish are found in many color patterns. Males of the sailfin types develop huge dorsal fins that are nearly as large as their body. The shortfin males can have intense velvety black bodies, including their eyes, and they can also display a lyretail pattern. They occur in the southern United States, and many aquarists keep wild variants. There is even rumored to be a feral black molly population in Louisiana. Again, the hobby fish are hybrids, raised in Florida, Eastern Europe and Southeast Asia. In the wild, molly species appear in ditches, canals, streams, swamps, rivers, lakes, estuaries and even in the open ocean, so they are even more adaptable!

Fry Rearing

Newborn fish are called fry and are most often born in the early morning hours. In all of the retail big four, they are born looking like they’ve been folded in half. They drop to the bottom, quickly straighten out and swim for the surface. In the wild, they head to the shallows, but that is not possible in our aquaria, so they are found in the top half-inch or so of the water column, trying to make themselves look invisible by hiding among floating plants. The number of fry varies from spawn to spawn and goes up as the female grows in size.



Poecilia wingei. Photo by Wikipedia

Fry size can vary from drop to drop, too. If she drops more fry, they are usually smaller in size. When she drops fewer fry, they are usually larger in size—often up to twice the size of those in a larger batch! Large female swordtails and mollies can give birth to more than 200 fry, large female platies can drop more than 100, and large female guppies can drop several dozen fry. That means a lot of mouths to feed and a lot of space required to grow them out properly.

Instead of moving the female near her due date, it is best to move her a week or so after mating. If this is not possible, move the other fish, and leave the female alone in the tank. It is a good idea to set up a drop tank (a quiet place where she can give birth to her fry in peace). Set up a tank full of floating plants and Java moss, along with a mature sponge filter bubbling gently in the corner. If you approach the tank in the morning and see fry swimming near the surface, it is time to move Mom back to the main tank and leave the fry to grow out in that drop tank. She is not above eating some of her fry, so move her as soon as possible.

For guppies, use a 21/2- to 5-gallon tank per female. For platies, use a 5- to 10-gallon tank. For swordtails and mollies, use a 10- to 20-gallon tank. Using these size drop tanks, you won’t need to move the fry to a larger tank for several weeks.

Fry should be fed two to three times a day for the first two weeks and then twice a day for the next three weeks. After the first five or six weeks, you can cut back to once-a-day feeding. You should change the water in the drop tank several times a week for the first month. After that, cut back to at least twice a week until they are large enough to sell.

Guppies

Poecilia reticulata are the original missionary fish, and they have likely brought more aquarists to the hobby than any single fish. They were originally considered to be a single species, but current studies indicate that they are a complex of several closely related species. They have spectacular colors, and their fins can be huge—even larger than their bodies! There are literally hundreds of color patterns and dozens of tail shapes. There is a closely related species, the Endler’s livebearer (P. wingei), that has become wildly popular in the hobby in recent years. Crosses between Endler’s and guppies have resulted in many spectacular new colors and patterns.

Guppies are originally from the southern Caribbean Islands, such as Trinidad, and from northern South America, where they are found in streams, small rivers, lakes and swamps. Interestingly, populations from murky, algae-filled waters have brighter colors than those from clear water—likely an adaptation to finding mates. The same as the other livebearers, all of these are domestic animals that are fine around neutral to slightly basic with moderate hardness.

Swordtails

Originally developed from Xiphophorus hellerii, crosses with X. maculatus and X. variatus and possibly other species have allowed them to show nearly every color in the rainbow. Even a rainbow-hued variant with hi-fins, extra-long swords and lyretails is available. Just like the platy and molly, these are hybrids not found in nature. Wild swordtail species are found in clear streams and springs throughout Mexico and northern Central America. Generally, they live in hard, alkaline, basic water, generally with a cobble or rock bottom and few to no plants in the water. As with platies, mollies and guppies, all of the fish available in the trade are domestic animals that are farm-raised in Florida and Eastern Europe (hard, alkaline and basic water) and in southeast Asia (soft and acidic water), so they’ve never seen wild water parameters. Anything around neutral to slightly basic with moderate alkalinity is fine.



Xiphophorus helleri. Photo by Wikipedia

In Closing

Even relatively new aquarists can start their own breeding projects with little room and not much experience once they get feeding, water changes and filter maintenance down. I started breeding green swordtails and black mollies when I was just 9 years old, raising them in two 10-gallon tanks and a couple of 5-gallon plastic tanks. In a few months, I was regularly riding my bike to the local pet shop to trade my 10- to 12-week-old juveniles for books, food and supplies. If I could breed them as a 9-year-old kid, anyone can! It just takes a bit of effort. Don’t be afraid to give it a try. Maybe, in 40 or so years, we’ll be reading about how you got started in the wonderful hobby of breeding tropical fish.

Mike Hellweg is a popular speaker, a prolific writer and fish breeder. He is active in local and national hobby organizations. He owns and operates a small fish hatchery and mail-order business. Visit his website at minifins.com.