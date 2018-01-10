Swipe Right For This Overlooked Shelter Doggo On Tinder

Henry is quite a catch. And plays catch. And has a lot more to offer. In short, he’s a good boy.

A staffer at Animal Ark Rescue in Columbus, Georgia, put Henry on Tinder to help the often overlooked dog get adopted, according to Today. Miranda Morrison is the shelter’s canine behavior and enrichment coordinator, and she has fallen in love with Henry herself over the last three years that the plucky pooch has been there.

“He is my favorite dog at the shelter,” Morrison told Today.

She posted the profile on Dec. 29, 2017, and he’s had 14 matches since. Whoever his matches are must be very lucky. His opening lines are pretty adorable:

“Hello hooooouuuuuman! My name is Henry, but you can call me ‘good boy.'”

“Netflix and Nuzzles?”

“I wrote you a poem: Roses are grey, violets are grey, everything is grey … because I’m a dog.”

Anyone would be lucky to connect with this cute dog. Even if you are already in a relationship, consider this super snuggly side piece. We think your SO would be on board.