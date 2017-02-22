Supreme Court Sides With Disabled Girl In Dispute Over Service Dog

The Supreme Court sided today with a disabled Michigan girl whose school refused to let her bring her service dog to class.

The justices unanimously ruled that federal disability laws might allow Ehlena Fry, who has cerebral palsy, to pursue her case in court instead of going through the school board’s administrative process and then filing a suit, ABC News reports.

In 2009, when she was 5 years old, Ehlena got a service dog named Wonder to help her with a number of tasks. Wonder was intended to help the then-kindergartner perform functions on her own, gain strength and become more independent.

VICTORY! #SCOTUS ruled nearly unanimous in favor of Ehlena Fry & her service dog Wonder! https://t.co/VYmtPkmGA5 pic.twitter.com/3zWFmeNvG1 — ACLU of Michigan (@ACLUofMichigan) February 22, 2017

However, even though the Frys reportedly spoke to their daughter’s school in Jackson County, Michigan, about her service dog, when the dog was brought to class, they were informed service dogs were not allowed. The school district argued that Ehlena could use the assistance of aides instead.

School officials later backpedaled a bit, but placed many restrictions on Wonder. Ehlena’s parents decided to home-school her and then later transferred her to a different public school that welcomed the service dog.

The family took the case to court, claiming discrimination under the Americans with Disabilities Act, which permits service dogs in public institutions. The lower courts ruled that the family first had to exhaust all administrative remedies under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act, which governs how states and public agencies provide special education.

The Supreme Court ruled that it’s not always necessary to exhaust all administrative remedies before going to court. It held that IDEA procedures do not need to be exhausted when the essence, or “gravamen,” of a lawsuit centers on a violation of other federal disabilities law rather than the special education law’s core guarantee of a “free, appropriate special education.” Justice Elena Kagan wrote in her opinion for the court that nothing in the lawsuit suggested the family was suing over the adequacy of special education Ehlena was receiving under IDEA.

However, the ruling leaves open the possibility that a lower federal court still could require exhaustion of the IDEA administrative process, depending on further fact-finding.