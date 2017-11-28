Superman Henry Cavill Gives His Dog A Thanksgiving Feast

Faster than a speeding bullet! Able to leap tall buildings in a single bound! Willing to give his dog a proper Thanksgiving feast!

OK, the last one doesn’t apply to Superman, but it does apply to the man behind the “S,” Henry Cavill. Cavill posted a photo on Instagram showing him, his Akita, Kal, and a raw chicken laid out between them with the following caption:”While I am not American, my faithful bear is not only American in name but was indeed born in Arkansas, so I figured it only proper that he have a Thanksgiving treat! Pretty sure a full turkey might have been a bit much so I went with a chicken…. Happy Thanksgiving to you all!

P.S. I did not actually eat any of the raw chicken…I was just there for moral support. Kids…don’t eat raw chicken.”

While Cavill confirmed he did not take part in eating the raw chicken, it looks like his dog, Kal, did. There are many different viewpoints on whether dogs should consume raw food of any kind. On the one hand, proponents of the raw food diet tend to swear by the benefits. “The dogs assimilate the nutrients better, and they’re also eating real live food,” says Bette Schubert, who founded Bravo! Raw Diet after her dog died from aflatoxin poisoning from a grain-based kibble. “They’re not eating food that has been manufactured. They’re eating real live food that’s closer to what they eat in the wild.”

On the other hand, there are several potential risks. Raw foods have been found to be contaminated with bacteria, including salmonella and E. Coli, and in some cases, the rate of contamination may be significant.

I count my lucky stars every day that this incredible dog is a part of my life. Truly this man’s best friend. #Kal #AmericanAkita #NotAToy A post shared by Henry Cavill (@henrycavill) on Dec 20, 2016 at 3:24pm PST

So while Cavill’s chosen Thanksgiving feast for his pup might ruffle some feathers (pun always intended), Kal does appear to be well-loved and cared for by the Man of Steel.