Super Polite Dog Accepts Treats She Hates To Avoid Hurting People’s Feelings

Dogs love food. That we know. But every once in a while, comes a picky dog with hilariously odd food preferences. And River is one of these dogs.

River was found as a stray, living with her sister, before she was taken in by local rescue, as reported by The Dodo. When she was adopted, her new family noticed that she was not a fan of a famously beloved dog treat. But she made a point to be extremely polite about her particular tastes.

“I first noticed River didn’t really like Milk-Bones right when we got her,” Stephanie Hill, River’s mom, told The Dodo. “She would always gently take the treat from my hand but would then walk away and place it on the floor and stare at me like she didn’t know what to do next.”

Even when River goes out to run errands with her owner, neighbors will hand out Milk-Bones to River as she passes by, and even though she doesn’t liked them, she accepts the gift every time. Then she’ll drop the treat when the treat-giver is out of sight.

“If we are in a drive-through or if we are on a walk and someone gives her one, she’ll hold the Milk-Bone until we are far enough away and then place it on the ground,” Hill told The Dodo.

Sure, Milk-Bones aren’t for everybody, or every dog, rather, but at least River minds her manners like the sweet doggo that she is.