Stray Cat Follows Human Home And Decides To Stay Forever

Humans don’t really get a choice when it comes to cat adoption. The cats choose us, and the rest is history.

That’s certainly what happened to Connor Manning when he spotted a stray cat on his way home one night. He said hello to the cat, and she started following him, as he explained on Instagram.

Manning named her “Socks” and hung out with her for a bit that night. He had to leave, so he left a bed outside for her, hoping she’d stay, or at least return for a visit. When he came home, she was gone, but later returned!

Manning and Socks had quickly formed a sweet bond, but since Manning had been having allergic reactions, he was afraid he wouldn’t be able to keep her, and tried finding her another home.

Update. I don’t think I can keep her. I had/am having scary allergic reactions to her after being around her for about 24 hours. — Connor Manning (@AConnorManning) September 7, 2017

But ultimately, Manning couldn’t bear to be separated from Socks, and tried allergy medication.

“After a few days of having allergy medicine in my system, I started feeling fine! So, she was home!” he told The Dodo.

Now Manning has a new best friend, and Socks has a warm and loving forever home. Happy endings DO exist.