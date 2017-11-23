Stray Cat Follows Human Home And Decides To Stay Forever

Humans don’t really get a choice when it comes to cat adoption. The cats choose us, and the rest is history.
That’s certainly what happened to Connor Manning when he spotted a stray cat on his way home one night. He said hello to the cat, and she started following him, as he explained on Instagram.
Hello! My name is Socks. Full name is Socks Desiree Manning, but we'll get to that. Welcome to my Instagram! I'll start by telling a bit of my story. I lived the first 6 months of my life homeless and on the street. I was SO hungry and had bugs all over me. I was walking one night when this random person just said hi to me. Turns out it was @aconnormanning, and even though they're allergic to kool kats like myself, they said hi. Well, that night, I chose to adopt them and I've been living in their home ever since! I've gained quite a bit of weight, I'm getting pets on pets on pets, and no more bugs! And now Connor set up an instagram for me. I went viral on tumblr so I need to expand my brand and sphere of influence, like all the cool teens. Enjoy my perfect face!
Manning named her “Socks” and hung out with her for a bit that night. He had to leave, so he left a bed outside for her, hoping she’d stay, or at least return for a visit. When he came home, she was gone, but later returned!
Manning and Socks had quickly formed a sweet bond, but since Manning had been having allergic reactions, he was afraid he wouldn’t be able to keep her, and tried finding her another home.
Update. I don’t think I can keep her. I had/am having scary allergic reactions to her after being around her for about 24 hours.
But ultimately, Manning couldn’t bear to be separated from Socks, and tried allergy medication.
“After a few days of having allergy medicine in my system, I started feeling fine! So, she was home!” he told The Dodo.
And just like that, I, a lady named Socks Desiree Manning (a street cat named Desiree), had found my forever home! Loving my life right now.
Now Manning has a new best friend, and Socks has a warm and loving forever home. Happy endings DO exist.