Stranded Pets Rescued From Flooding Caused By Hurricane Harvey

Rescue efforts are underway to help pets struggling to survive flooding caused by Hurricane Harvey, which hit Texas Friday night as a category 4 hurricane. With it came massive amounts of rain, causing severe flooding throughout Southern Texas.

As people fled from the rising floodwaters, they left their pets behind. Storm shelters don’t typically allow pets, although Houston shelters reportedly are now allowing them. Some people were stranded in their homes with their pets and needed help evacuating.

“The people in Houston especially weren’t really prepared for this,” Dr. Ellen Jefferson, executive director of Austin Pets Alive, told Fox News today. “I think it caught a lot of people unaware, and they’re just trying to save their own lives.”

Austin Pets Alive, an animal shelter and no-kill pet advocacy group, saved more than 235 animals from Harvey’s direct path over the weekend, according to its Facebook page. The organization told ABC News it expects it will have evacuated around 1,000 animals to its facility by the end of the week.

San Antonio Animal Care Services has rescued approximately 200 animals so far, with “a lot more coming down the pike,” assistant director Shannon Sims told CNN.



Good Samaritans also pitched in to help animals.

Houston business owner Adam Brackman helped rescue a woman and her 90-year-old mother from their attic, along with their four dogs and three cats, ABC News reports. He also helped rescue a family and their dog from their flooded house. In a video of the rescue, the family is helped into the boat one by one, including their dog, Ralph.

Aaron Jayjack ended up rescuing a dog who jumped into his Jeep when he stopped for gas in Runge, Texas, on Saturday. Jayjack tweeted about it, asking for people to share in hopes of finding the dog’s owner. Luckily Jayjack was able to locate the owner of the dog, which he found out is named Cash.

A photographer for the Daily Mail reportedly rescued a dog chained up to a pole in Victoria, Texas, as floodwater inundated the area.

CNN reporter Ed Lavandera shared a picture on Instagram that shows two dogs left behind in a boat in Dickinson, Texas.

“I should add, I think the people have every intention of coming back to get the dogs,” he wrote in an update. “Food was left behind and I suspect it had to be a tough choice and that they will come back for them as soon as they can.”

Police are warning pet owners not to leave their pets tied up in the elements.

“I promise you that I will hold anyone accountable that unlawfully restrains their dog in extreme weather conditions,” Roman Forest, Texas, police chief Stephen Carlisle said in a statement on Friday. “Dogs are your family members too.”

On Sunday, people with their pets were seen outside of Houston’s George R. Brown convention center, which had been turned into a shelter for evacuees. Initially, pets were not allowed in the center.

“I’m hungry, and I’m mad because my dog can’t come in,” a woman told reporter Jennifer Titus in a Facebook Live video. “That sucks.”

That ban was lifted Sunday night.

The storm is not over just yet. The rain keeps coming, with as much as 50 inches expected in some areas of Texas. Now Louisiana is bracing for the worst as Harvey, which has been re-classified as a tropical storm, moves across the state. We hope people and their pets stay safe and dry.

How To Help

Those interested in helping out can make donations to animal rescues and shelters in affected areas, such as Austin Pets Alive! and the Houston SPCA. SPCA Louisiana recommends making monetary donations instead of donations of food and other goods.

“We are encouraging the public to NOT donate tangible items. From our past experience with Hurricane Katrina, the immediate need for animal disaster assistance is monetary donations. This allows affected shelters to purchase the items they need without having to sort through and store thousands of donated items,” the Louisiana SPCA said in statement on Facebook. “Once the floodwaters recede and the groups are able to assess damages and needs, they will be able to better tell the public what tangible items they need. Please make monetary donations directly to Houston SPCA or SPCA of Texas.”

4 Paws Farm and the I Love My Dog Team have set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for animals impacted by Harvey.

You can find other GoFundMe campaigns on a special landing page the site has set up that features all campaigns already created specifically to help those affected by Harvey — not just the ones for pets.