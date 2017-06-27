Did Your State Make The List Of Ones With The Fattest Pets?

If you’ve heard national statistics on overweight and obese populations in the United States from the past few years, you know that states like Colorado, California, Montana and Massachusetts have the lowest rates. So wouldn’t it make sense that the pets in these places would follow the trend?

It would but it doesn’t, according to the new Banfield State Of Pet Health that came out today. The report flips some of the statistics on their heads.

Some of the heaviest states are Louisiana, Alabama and Mississippi, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, yet those states had the lowest rates of overweight and obese pets. In Colorado, however, dogs and cats made the top 20 list of overweight and obese pets.

The states with the fattest pets were Minnesota (41 percent of dogs and 46 percent of cats) and Nebraska (39 percent of dogs and 43 percent of cats). Numbers are based on visitors to the 975 Banfield vet hospitals around the country, using a five-point body conditioning score where vets can see pets’ waists and feel their ribs but not see them.

Over the past 10 years, Banfield has tracked a 158 percent increase in overweight dogs and a 169 percent increase in overweight cats. The keys to keep pounds down, the group says, are the basics: diet and exercise.

Other fat pet states include Washington, Idaho, Utah, New Mexico and Indiana. For the full list, visit the Banfield State Of Pet Health.