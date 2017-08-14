Special Needs Husky Seeks Loving Forever Family

An adorable Siberian Husky is looking for a forever home. Like other dogs her breed, 1-year-old Cascade is energetic, smart and has tons of personality. But unlike most other dogs, she requires special care due to a special condition.

Cascade was born on New Year’s Day 2016, according to her adoption listing. The purebred Husky came to K9 Rescue And Rehoming in Minnesota when she was just 7 weeks old after a breeder sought to have her euthanized.





Cascade has a condition in which several of her vertebrae are fused together, according to her Facebook page. Her rescuers are unsure whether she was born this way or if it was a result of an injury early on in her life.

Due to her condition, Cas is much smaller in size than other Huskies and she is missing her tail. Her tail had to be amputated because she had no feeling or function in it. This meant that the tail often got sores, similar to bed sores.





She also is a little weaker in her bottom half. She had to wear leg braces as a young puppy, and even though she is much stronger now, she is still a bit clumsy and cannot jump like a normal dog.

The condition has also left her incontinent. On average, she needs a diaper change every couple hours, and she also needs frequent baths to keep her clean.



It’s been awhile since I’ve posted. My foster mom moved into a new home, so she’s been really busy. It’s so much fun having all this space to run around in! Posted by Cascade, the husky in diapers on Monday, June 5, 2017



Despite all of this, she is still a pretty typical Husky. Cascade lives with her foster family in just outside the Twin Cities metro area in Minnesota. She is described as a bundle of energy and always on the go.

She likes to wrestle with her cat foster bother, splash around in mud puddles and go on outdoor adventures. She’s also very vocal and can be prone to destructive behavior if she is allowed to become bored.





“She is very smart and always trying to figure things out,” her foster mom, Kathryn Horski, told The Dodo. “She likes to get anything and everything to play with her.”





You can see more of Cascade on her Facebook page, Cascade The Husky. If you live near the Twin Cities and are interested in adopting Cascade, please contact K9 Rescue And Rehoming via email at k9randr@charter.net or phone at 320-282-4439.